3 dead following fatal night on North Island roads

Three people are dead after separate crashes on North Island roads overnight.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

One person was killed following a fatal crash on Wellington's Remutaka Hill.

Police said the incident took place north of the summit at around 6.30am this morning.

SH2 remains closed as emergency services attend the scene.

In Waikato, police said a motorcycle collided with the barrier on Ruapehu Street in Ātiamuri, north of Taupō, shortly before 9pm last night.

The rider died at the scene, police said.

Another crash involving two vehicles took place at around 10.40pm on Acacia Bay Road in Taupō.

Police said one person died at the scene and another was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations into the two crashes remain ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, Ruapehu Street and Acacia Bay Road have now both reopened.

