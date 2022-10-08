Pistol-armed thieves steal cash from Hamilton pizza store

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two offenders, one armed with a pistol, demanded cash from a Dominos Pizza in Nawton this week.

The offenders entered the store around 11pm on Thursday, and left on foot, heading towards Durham Street, police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the robbery who has information that may help locate those involved.

Information can also be provided via phoning 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 referencing file number 2210079558.