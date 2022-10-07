Two arrested after aggravated robbery of Christchurch jeweller

Two men have been arrested after a brazen daylight robbery of a Christchurch jewellery store on Monday.

Merivale jewellery store robbery. (Source: Supplied)

CCTV images showed three alleged offenders enter the store wielding hammers just before midday on Monday.

On Friday, police said two men, both aged 19, had been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

One is also charged with unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

Police are still seeking to identify the third person involved in the robbery.