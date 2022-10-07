Police seek black Subaru after Masterton jewellery store robbed

Police are seeking a black Subaru used as a getaway vehicle in an aggravated burglary in Masterton yesterday.

Police are seeking a black Subaru Legacy saloon. (Source: Supplied)

Police said in a statement a man parked the black Subaru Legacy saloon at 4.45pm yesterday on Queen Street in Masterton, before walking into a jewellery store and smashing display cabinets with a hammer.

"The man stole a quantity of jewellery and returned to his car, driving briefly onto the footpath, before driving away in a northerly direction on Queen Street.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident but it was extremely frightening for the store staff and members of the public who witnessed it," police said.

The car driven by the offender is believed to be a 2010-2012 model.

It has black alloy wheels and a distinctive chrome strip around the windows, and had no registration plates attached.

Police say the offender is described as a teenager of average height and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had his face covered.

Police are seeking sightings of the car involved, both before and after the incident.

"Anyone who recognises the description of the car, and who has seen it around the Masterton area – particularly around the time of the aggravated burglary – is asked to contact police.

"We are also aware there may be witnesses to the incident who we have not yet spoken to, and we’d like to hear from them too," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.