Man charged over Wellington CBD stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested over a stabbing in central Wellington last month.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was found with a stab wound on Courtney Place, near Taranaki Street, shortly after 4am on September 24.

Today, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are continuing their investigation into the stabbing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Read More Wellington police seek witnesses to CBD stabbing

They are also seeking any camera phone footage as they "are aware there were a number of people who witnessed and filmed the incident".