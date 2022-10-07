Man accused of attempted kidnapping approached second woman

Police are urgently appealing for information that could hep identify the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Christchurch on Monday, after confirming he also approached a second woman that morning.

A new CCTV image released by police of the suspect. (Source: 1News)

The man allegedly approached a female jogger on Kotare St, Fendalton around 6.20am. Police say the same man approached a second woman on Fendalton Road at 6.55am, at the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton roads.

"The man was observed lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke roads, which may have been captured by passing motorists' dashcams," police said in a statement. "He was last seen heading north on Glandovey Road at around 7am."

Police have released a new CCTV image believed to be of the man, after earlier releasing dash cam footage.

"The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium-build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard," Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

"He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest over a dark t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and dark-coloured track pants with white strips along the sides. His left trouser leg was rolled up to the knee."

Police acknowledged that the community would be concerned and said they are doing everything they can to locate the man.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area," Wells said.

"Police asks that anyone in the areas surrounding Glandovey Road, who saw this man or noticed anything out of the ordinary, to contact Police.

"We are also asking residents who have CCTV covering the footpath and road to please review footage, captured between 6am and 8am on Monday, 3 October, and to get in touch with Police if they notice anything suspicious."