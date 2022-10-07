Kiwi husband and wife duo create equestrian history

A world-leading duo, all under the one roof.

Jonelle and Tim Price and son Otis in France in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

That’s the historic reality for Tim and Jonelle Price, with the Kiwi husband and wife pair becoming the first married couple in equestrian history to be ranked first and second in the world in the FEI.

Tim’s reclaimed the top spot in the world for the first time in three and a half years while Jonelle, who’s been a regular fixture in the top 10, is now up to second.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and blood, sweat and tears that goes into the consistency (to achieve this), and Jonelle and I are extremely thrilled to be at the top of the pile,” Tim said.

It’s significant, too, for Jonelle.

“I have always hoped we might do the one-two at a 5-star and we came so close at Pau last year when I was second-equal and demoted to third. But here we are at the world rankings which is a great achievement of consistency at the highest level, so to be up there flying that flag for New Zealand and our wider team is something really special.”

They know they’ll now be the hunted.

“It’s something you have to fight for, to keep, so that is the next job, we here and now we can enjoy it,” Jonelle joked.

Tim’s knocked Brit Oliver Townsend off the top spot, which he’s held for three years.

The Prices are currently in the Netherlands competing in the latest event in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup.