Kiwi husband and wife duo create equestrian history

Guy Heveldt
By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

A world-leading duo, all under the one roof.

Jonelle and Tim Price and son Otis in France in 2021.

Jonelle and Tim Price and son Otis in France in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

That’s the historic reality for Tim and Jonelle Price, with the Kiwi husband and wife pair becoming the first married couple in equestrian history to be ranked first and second in the world in the FEI.

Tim’s reclaimed the top spot in the world for the first time in three and a half years while Jonelle, who’s been a regular fixture in the top 10, is now up to second.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and blood, sweat and tears that goes into the consistency (to achieve this), and Jonelle and I are extremely thrilled to be at the top of the pile,” Tim said.

It’s significant, too, for Jonelle.

“I have always hoped we might do the one-two at a 5-star and we came so close at Pau last year when I was second-equal and demoted to third. But here we are at the world rankings which is a great achievement of consistency at the highest level, so to be up there flying that flag for New Zealand and our wider team is something really special.”

They know they’ll now be the hunted.

“It’s something you have to fight for, to keep, so that is the next job, we here and now we can enjoy it,” Jonelle joked.

Tim’s knocked Brit Oliver Townsend off the top spot, which he’s held for three years.

The Prices are currently in the Netherlands competing in the latest event in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup.

Other Sport

Popular Stories

1

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

2

Man accused of attempted kidnapping approached second woman

3

Phone found in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

4

Swarbrick calls on Ardern to follow Biden's move over cannabis possession

5

Kiwi husband and wife duo create equestrian history

Latest Stories

Peter Ellis case: Supreme Court quashes child abuse convictions

Police seek black Subaru after Masterton jewellery store robbed

Death toll from Hurricane Ian passes 100

Dannevirke crash leaves one person hospitalised, SH2 closed

Man accused of attempted kidnapping approached second woman

Related Stories

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd home run to break Maris' 'clean' record

Watch: NFL linebacker flattens fan running on to field

Sail GP 'on track' to deliver 'something special' in Christchurch

Top shearers in Central Otago for National Merino Championships