One person is in hospital with serious injuries and State Highway 2 is closed at Dannevirke after a truck hit a person just after midday.

The incident took place near the intersection of SH2 and Robertshawe Crescent, police say.

Motorists in the area are warned to expect delays with a closure of at least two hours expected.

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic management is in place.