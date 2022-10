New Zealand's largest bouncy castle obstacle course Megaland opened to the public at Auckland's Mt Smart this week.

The massive course is 300 metres end-to-end and has been designed with kids and adults in mind.

It has designated times from 9 to 10am for under-fives and parents, with a day session then running to 6pm and night sessions for over 18s only, complete with music and lights.

Seven Sharp's Rhys Mathewson found out more and tested his skills around the course in the video above.