Graham Norton reveals 'chilling' story behind worst ever guest

BBC chat show star Graham Norton this week revealed the "chilling" story behind his worst ever guest.

Graham Norton.

The Graham Norton Show host has interviewed his fair share of celebs over the years, but one stuck out as his least favourite.

While on tour in Dublin promoting his new book Forever Home, he was quizzed on who he enjoyed interviewing the least.

"I often talk around who my least favourite guest was, but now, someone reminded me, I have a really good answer to this now. It's Harvey Weinstein. He's in jail, so he gets the prize for the worst guest ever," Ireland's JOE website reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to describe behaviour from Weinstein which in "hindsight" wasn't quite right.

"And actually, it was weird, because he asked for my e-mail. And he e-mailed me something very nice, a complimentary thing. And then he decided he wanted to be on the show, because he was going to promote something.

"And it was a show that was fully booked, so I replied saying 'Oh, thank you so much, but the show is fully booked'. He e-mailed back: 'What if I blah de blah de blah'. [I replied] 'No, the show is fully booked, blah de blah.'

"And he e-mailed back again, 'But I think...', and I just had to turn to my booker and say 'Can you please deal with this?' And at the time, I thought that sort of attitude, that kind of 'Oh no, I'm going on', that is what makes you a very good producer.

"But of course, now that we know what we know, that is what makes him a predator. It was that kind of weird, tunnel-vision thing. And it was sort of chilling in retrospect, because I was just laughing at those emails. But you realise 'Oh my God, that is an insight into how that man is'."

Norton had Weinstein on the show back in 2007. The Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in 2020.

A second trial on rape and sexual assault charges will begin in Los Angeles on October 10 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is facing 11 charges, involving five alleged victims, which carry a maximum of 140-years.