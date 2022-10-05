Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21, has been found and is "safe" after going missing last week.

She had last been seen in the Auckland suburb of St Heliers on Friday, September 30.

Her family had not heard from her since, and police said yesterday they had made "extensive inquiries to locate" her.

This morning police released a statement saying Smith "has been located and is safe".

It was second time Smith had gone missing in the space of a week. She was initially reported missing from St Lukes Mall last Wednesday around 4.30pm.

Her car was left in the carpark containing personal items. She was found the next day.

In today's statement, police thanked the community for their support.

