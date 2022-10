A young man who went missing on an "old-style" tractor in Waikato overnight has now been found according to police.

Man on tractor file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the tractor he went missing on was a red Massey Ferguson, either model type 135, 165 or 185 and has a hand-made post-hole rammer on the back.

The 20-year-old went missing in the Te Kuiti/ Waitomo/ Pomarangi area.

Around 10:30am today police said he has now been found.

"Thanks to Waikato LANDSAR volunteers and the public who helped in the search."