Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

An oversized truck crashed into an overbridge on Auckland's busy Southern Motorway this afternoon, becoming stuck and blocking a lane.

Footage sent to 1News shows the high load behind the truck wedged into the top of the bridge as it tried to pass under.

"Due to an over dimension vehicle striking the Penrose Rd overbridge, the left lane will remain blocked for some time this afternoon," Waka Kotahi said on their Twitter page at the time of the crash.

Truck stuck under Penrose bridge.

Truck stuck under Penrose bridge. (Source: Supplied)

At 4:30pm, Waka Kotahi announced the truck had been removed and the lane was reopen.

Earlier footage showed a long line of traffic on the Southern Motorway snaking back from the crash.

"Expect 45-minute southbound delays from the Spaghetti Jctn as congestion resumes normal volumes," Waka Kotahi said after the truck was cleared.

