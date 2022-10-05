'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

Source: 1News

A reversing car crashed into an Auckland property this afternoon, alarming the homeowner who thought an earthquake had struck.

Car crashes into a house in Glenfield.

Car crashes into a house in Glenfield. (Source: 1News)

Police said emergency services were called to the Glenfield address at 2.30pm after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a house on Stanley Avenue, Glenfield.

A neighbour told 1News he watched a vehicle reverse out of the driveway before the driver appeared to lose control "and went speeding backwards in reverse before hitting the house."

“The driver went at such a fast speed, it scared me."

"Lucky the no one was hurt and the owner was upstairs, she said she thought it was an earthquake.”

The colliding car is removed from the property.

The colliding car is removed from the property. (Source: 1News)

Pictures sent to 1News show significant damage inflicted on the property.

Police said one person was in the vehicle at the time and no one was reported injured.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

2

'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

3

Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders

4

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

5

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Latest Stories

US woman gets probation for $432m bank hack

NZ berry producers worried Hep A recall may hurt local market

Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Indonesia football group: Some gates locked in deadly crush

Related Stories

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

Former MP Jami-Lee Ross not guilty in donations case

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

Nearly $500k in office rent paid after Auckland cycle crossing canned