'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

A reversing car crashed into an Auckland property this afternoon, alarming the homeowner who thought an earthquake had struck.

Car crashes into a house in Glenfield. (Source: 1News)

Police said emergency services were called to the Glenfield address at 2.30pm after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a house on Stanley Avenue, Glenfield.

A neighbour told 1News he watched a vehicle reverse out of the driveway before the driver appeared to lose control "and went speeding backwards in reverse before hitting the house."

“The driver went at such a fast speed, it scared me."

"Lucky the no one was hurt and the owner was upstairs, she said she thought it was an earthquake.”

The colliding car is removed from the property. (Source: 1News)

Pictures sent to 1News show significant damage inflicted on the property.

Police said one person was in the vehicle at the time and no one was reported injured.