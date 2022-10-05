Gisborne woman creates hide-and-seek library for children in parks

Source: Seven Sharp

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a Gisborne woman passionate and determined to see children reading books.

Every Saturday morning, Jill White visits parks around the city and hides packages with kids' books in them in trees and playgrounds for children to find, read and then hide again.

Jill often rummages through op-shops in search of books, books and more books that will capture the children's attention and imagination.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

For her dedication to inspiring children to read and for being so giving and always thinking of others, ASB is gifting her $10,000 to continue to spread joy with her hide-and-seek library and to treat herself a little.

Watch the moment Seven Sharp surprises her with the award in the video above.

New ZealandGisborne

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

2

'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

3

Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders

4

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

5

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Latest Stories

US woman gets probation for $432m bank hack

NZ berry producers worried Hep A recall may hurt local market

Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Indonesia football group: Some gates locked in deadly crush

Related Stories

Wahine picks up rifle to protect forests and feed community

Arrested man not involved in shooting at Gisborne gang gathering

Man, 18, arrested after 3 injured in Gisborne shooting

Man arrested after partial closure of SH35 in Tairāwhiti