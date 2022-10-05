Gisborne woman creates hide-and-seek library for children in parks

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a Gisborne woman passionate and determined to see children reading books.

Every Saturday morning, Jill White visits parks around the city and hides packages with kids' books in them in trees and playgrounds for children to find, read and then hide again.

Jill often rummages through op-shops in search of books, books and more books that will capture the children's attention and imagination.

For her dedication to inspiring children to read and for being so giving and always thinking of others, ASB is gifting her $10,000 to continue to spread joy with her hide-and-seek library and to treat herself a little.

