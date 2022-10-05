Fourth person charged over death of Kaimana Paul in 2019

Source: 1News

A fourth person has been charged over the death of Upper Hutt man Kaimana Paul in 2019.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

The 39-year-old died after a "disorder incident" outside Upper Hutt's Glasshouse Bar on September 4, 2019.

Two men and a woman were charged with manslaughter over his death in October last year.

Today, police said a 62-year-old man has now also been charged with manslaughter, and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

"We hope the conclusion of this investigation brings about some sense of closure to the family and friends of Paul," Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

"We also want to thank the members of the community who have continued to assist us with this enquiry over the past three years."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

2

Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders

3

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

4

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

5

OCR rise will have 'profound impact' on Kiwi households - economists

Latest Stories

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers - report

Lambs battle cold, tourists enjoy South Island snowfall

3 arrested over 'significant' Wellington stolen property ring

Malachi Subecz's family say he'd 'still be alive' if OT acted

Related Stories

3 arrested over 'significant' Wellington stolen property ring

Malachi Subecz's family say he'd 'still be alive' if OT acted

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders