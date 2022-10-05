Fourth person charged over death of Kaimana Paul in 2019

A fourth person has been charged over the death of Upper Hutt man Kaimana Paul in 2019.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

The 39-year-old died after a "disorder incident" outside Upper Hutt's Glasshouse Bar on September 4, 2019.

Two men and a woman were charged with manslaughter over his death in October last year.

Today, police said a 62-year-old man has now also been charged with manslaughter, and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

"We hope the conclusion of this investigation brings about some sense of closure to the family and friends of Paul," Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

"We also want to thank the members of the community who have continued to assist us with this enquiry over the past three years."