Warriors star Josh Curran is under investigation by the NRL Integrity unit over an alleged incident at a bar.

Josh Curran. (Source: Photosport)

Today, Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed knowledge of the alleged incident involving star forward Josh Curran.

"The club wishes to advise that the incident has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit and will now await any further information from the NRL investigation," the Warriors said in a statement.

"The club will make no further comment on this matter."