The Kiwi 'Taxman' hoping to short-change David Nyika in the ring

New Zealander Titi Motusaga, officially announced today as David Nyika’s opponent on the undercard of the George Kambosos Jr v Devin Haney world lightweight title fight in Melbourne a week on Sunday, goes by the ring name the “Taxman”.

Titi Motosaga, left, and David Nyika square off before their fight in Melbourne a week on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that the 31-year-old from West Auckland is eager to leave fellow Kiwi - Nyika - feeling a little short-changed at the Rod Laver Arena, to rob Nyika of what the Olympic Games medallist feels is rightfully his, if you will.

Motusaga, relishing the opportunity to fight on the world stage in front of a big crowd and huge television audience (the card, headlined by a fight for the undisputed world lightweight title, will be screened live and free to air by TVNZ), is a debt collector by trade.

He no longer knocks on doors – he runs a team who do – but the resilience built from seven years of working in difficult places and with occasionally difficult people may stand him in good stead for what is easily the biggest fight of his life.

For Nyika, the fight represents the true beginning of his professional career and given his amateur pedigree – an Olympic bronze and two Commonwealth Games gold medals – that is promising to be long and lucrative.

For big underdog Motusaga, who trains alongside UFC stars Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Carlos Ulberg at City Kickboxing, the opportunity is potentially life changing.

Another CKB fighter, undefeated heavyweight Hemi Ahio, is also fighting on the card against an opponent yet to be announced.

“It’s a massive opportunity,” Motusaga tells 1News. “I’ve been fighting local and all of a sudden I’m on a bigger stage, with a bigger scale. It’s a good opportunity to get some exposure. I’m excited to fight him. He’s one of the top cruiserweights even though he’s had only four [professional] bouts.

“With his amateur pedigree, I have a lot of respect for him. I’m excited by the challenge.

“It’s a massive card. I’m blessed to be on it. A lot more eyes will be watching – not just New Zealand, but the world.”

Like 27-year-old Nyika, Motusaga also has a perfect 4-0 professional record, but he doesn’t have anywhere near the same amateur experience.

He will also be at a considerable height and reach disadvantage, but, still bearing the facial scars of a hard sparring session the night before against Adesanya and Ulberg, Motusaga does not lack for confidence.

“I’m currently 4-0 and about to be 5-0,” he says. And later: "They say I hit hard. I didn’t get many stoppages as an amateur but I guess with the 10oz gloves it’s a lot easier to inflict the damage. If I land that right, it’s goodnight."

Titi Motusaga, left, lands a jab during an amateur fight in Christchurch in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

Motusaga says he and Nyika sparred in training in 2016, not that he thinks Nyika will remember it.

“That was when I’d first got into corporate boxing. He gave me a bit of a lesson back then. That was a long time ago. A lot can happen in six years.”

Those in the know say facing the hard-punching Motusaga over a scheduled six rounds is a relatively risky proposition for Nyika at this stage of his career.

A defeat at this point would be disastrous for a man who has shown a willingness to trade punches in the ring, whereas for Motusaga there is little to lose apart from his perfect record.

He began boxing to stay fit for rugby 10 years ago (he played premiers and reserves for Massey), and, after a few corporate and amateur belts, turned professional last year.

Asked how far he wants to take his boxing, Motusaga, a married father of two toddlers, says: “As far as I can. I’d like to be a world champion one day. I believe I’ve got the goods. I’ve got a good team behind me and a good stable of boxers here to help me keep improving – even the young cats here have amazing talent at CKB.

“I want to quit my 9 to 5 and do this fulltime to provide for my family as best as I can.”

Which is where his profession comes in. What is being a debt collector like? Motusaga says it takes firmness but also empathy. And mental strength.

“You come across all sorts of characters and excuses," he says. "The same excuses you hear every day. But you have to treat each person as a new person – you don’t know what they’re going through or their background.

"It’s not for everyone - it definitely has its challenges. I’m used to it now. I’ve built that wall and resilience to it.”