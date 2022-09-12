Kiwi boxers to hit limelight after TVNZ agree to show world title fight

New Zealand boxers David Nyika and Hemi Ahio will appear on the undercard of a world title fight in October which will be screened live on TVNZ – the first time such a high stakes bout has been shown free to air in New Zealand since David Tua v Lennox Lewis in 2000.

David Nyika says he's ready to take his professional career to the next level. (Source: Photosport)

Nyika and Ahio, both undefeated as professionals, will fight opponents yet to be confirmed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena before the George Kambosos Jr v undisputed world champion Devin Haney main event rematch on October 16.

Haney, an American, beat Kambosos Jr by unanimous decision to claim the Australian’s three lightweight world titles in Melbourne in June.

The last time a boxing world title fight screened free to air in New Zealand was Tua’s unsuccessful tilt against Lennox Lewis in Las Vegas in November, 2000. The broadcast was viewed by a record 1.3 million people.

Nyika, a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Olympics bronze medallist, is working under new trainer Noel Thornberry at the Australian’s base west of Brisbane and is excited by the opportunity to showcase his talents to a huge audience.

“It’s going to be huge… any Kiwi with a TV can watch it,” Nyika said. “I feel like this a great opportunity for me to project myself into mainstream media at home. I can’t wait to make my country proud.”

Undefeated over four professional fights at cruiserweight, Nyika has trained with Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury in the United Kingdom and is ready to take his career to the next level. He missed out on a chance to defend his Commonwealth Games titles in Birmingham due to a hand injury.

“I think the timing is right,” he said. “I’m a pretty young 27 in terms of not having taken a lot of contact. I feel like now is the time to get active and I don’t think I’m going to hit my prime until my early 30s anyway.

“I know my opponent is going to bring some heat. I think that’s important for me to really thrive… given my ability and his ability, I think it’s going to be a great scrap.”

The last time the national broadcaster aired live boxing was in 2007.

Ahio, an undefeated heavyweight over 19 professional fights and now considered the best in New Zealand behind Joseph Parker, is also eager to show the country and indeed world what he’s all about.

“There’s a lot more to New Zealand heavyweight boxing than Joseph Parker,” Ahio said. “We’ve got some amazing fighters coming through. This is our chance to prove that – and I’m thrilled to be a part of it and to be live on TVNZ on free-to-air is fantastic and makes this massive occasion accessible for all boxing fans.”

Hemi Ahio, right, destroyed Christian Ndzie Tsoye in the first round in his last fight on the undercard of Kambosos Jr v Haney 1 in Melbourne in June. (Source: Photosport)

TVNZ’s director of content Cate Slater said: “It’s been nearly 20 years since we’ve seen a boxing event of this scale on TVNZ, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. What better way to showcase the sport than with Kiwi superstar David Nyika on the card, as well as another match featuring fellow New Zealand boxer Hemi Ahio. This special event is another example of TVNZ’s commitment to bringing the sporting moments that matter to the nation, as we strive to be NZ’s home for free-to-air sport.”

Legendary American promoter Bob Arum said: “New Zealand fight fans are passionate and knowledgeable, and I am delighted that an event of this magnitude, headlined by the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, will be free-to-air on TVNZ.”

Kambosos shocked the boxing world last November when he pulled off one of sport’s great upsets to defeat Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world titles.

Haney won a comfortable decision in June, but Kambosos has vowed to avenge his first defeat.

KAMBOSOS V HANEY 2 (featuring David Nyika and Hemi Ahio)

• Sunday morning October 16 – TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

• Broadcast live in prime time in the United States on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ and live on Main Event and Kayo in Australia