Revealed: The most popular dog names in Auckland

Auckland Council has released its list of the most popular dog names in the region.
As part of its Animal Management Annual Report 2021 – 2022, the council noted the most popular names and breeds for our four-legged friends.
It's based off registered dogs over the past year.
Most popular names
Male dogs: Charlie (1035), Max (977), Buddy (718), Toby (603), Rocky (599).
Female dogs: Bella (1539), Molly (920), Poppy (906), Luna (832), Coco (818).
Most popular breeds
Labrador retriever (15114), Staffordshire bull terrier (6905), border collie (6054), miniature schnauzer (4731), shih tzu (4610).