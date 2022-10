Two people have been injured, one critically, after a fire at a Tararua, Manawatū workplace today.

File image: Fire truck. (Source: AAP)

Fire and Emergency NZ says crews were called to a fire in a "residential workshop" around 12.30pm.

St John says two helicopters one ambulance and a first response team were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken by helicopter to Wellington Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

Police say WorkSafe is investigating.