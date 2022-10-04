Man sought over attempted kidnapping of female jogger

Police are seeking the public's help following an alleged attempted kidnapping of a female jogger in Christchurch yesterday morning.

A man sought by police following an alleged failed kidnapping attempt in Christchurch. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A woman was jogging on Kotare Street, in Fendalton, when she was approached by a man around 6.20am yesterday morning, Detective Mark Burrett said.

"The unknown man who approached her has attempted to drag her away, however he fled after a passing motorist intervened," he said.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, approximately 176cm-179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25-33 years old and was wearing a black or grey vest and dark-coloured track pants.

One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

"Police would like to talk to anyone who has possibly seen this man, or the offence taking place," he said.

"Vehicles were driving past at the time, and we are very interested in further descriptions of him, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

"This has been a distressing incident for the woman, who was shaken but uninjured, and we urge anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to call 105, referencing file number 221003/5623, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.