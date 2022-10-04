Cyber attack targets North Island GP network

A cyber attack targeted at a North Island GP network has seen patient details compromised.

The attack was aimed at Pinnacle Midlands Health, a large network with more than 85 clinics across Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

In a statement released this afternoon, the organisation says services impacted include the Pinnacle group regional offices, and Primary Health Care Ltd (PHCL) practices across Taranaki, Rotorua, Taupō-Tūrangi, Thames-Coromandel and Waikato.

"The incident took place on Wednesday 28 September 2022, and the affected IT was immediately taken offline and contained," part of the statement reads.

Justin Butcher, CEO of Pinnacle Incorporated, says the attack accessed information from the system, "which could include commercial and personal details".

"At this point in time, we cannot confirm what specific data or information may have been accessed, but we are working through a process to better understand that. This will take time, however, we believe it is important to disclose this incident now, so we can support those people who have potentially been impacted.

"Our systems flagged the incident with us, and we were able to move swiftly to take the affected IT offline. We engaged external support partners and launched an in-depth investigation alongside relevant authorities. We have also laid a complaint with the police and are working alongside Te Whatu Ora and a number of other Government agencies," Butcher says.

Pinnacle says it doesn't hold information like GP notes, but does hold personal information such as names, addresses and National Health Index numbers.

The practices affected are still open.

Health Minister Andrew Little says more details will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

In May 2021 the Waikato District Health Board was hit by a massive cyber attack, which impacted its five hospitals and hit services and treatments for several months.

Personal and health information was also leaked on the dark web.