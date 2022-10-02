Japan's supernatural beings showcased in Auckland exhibition

Corazon Miller
By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The unique forms and shapes of Japanese folklore are on display in central Auckland as part of the 70-year commemorations of Kiwi-Japanese relations.

The exhibition, Yokai Parade: Supernatural Monsters from Japan, has opened at the Central City Library and runs until November 6.

Yokai are supernatural monsters that form the centrepiece of Japanese folklore, depicted in story books, comics, paintings and sculptures.

Some might even recognise them from the Harry Potter franchise. Known as a Kappa one featured in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The creepy water dweller is said to be based on a traditional Yokai character, that looks a bit like a lizard and enjoys eating cucumber.

Japan's consul-general in Auckland, Sinichi Hamada, says it is great to be able to showcase to New Zealand his nation's art.

"For Japanese people, Yokai is very familiar," he says. "But I want people living in New Zealand to come to watch those Yokai.

"Some are indeed very scary, instilling fear or surprise, but the others are sometimes cute or charming or friendly, so you can see a very different kind in this exhibition."

The exhibition which opened just in time for the school holidays is part of a year-long celebration of New Zealand and Japan's close diplomatic links.

In 1952 the two countries signed a peace treaty, which led to New Zealand's first diplomatic mission in Asia.

Today Japan is New Zealand's 4th largest trading partner - worth around $8 billion.

New ZealandAsiaArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

'Serious concerns' for Auckland woman missing since Friday

2

174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match

3

Selling smash and grab hauls tricky says former police officer

4

Icy blast coming for much of New Zealand this week

5

Auckland man dies after being found with serious injuries

Latest Stories

The anti-vaccine origins of 'Refreshing Local Democracy'

Selling smash and grab hauls tricky says former police officer

Japan's supernatural beings showcased in Auckland exhibition

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match

Related Stories

Kiwi designer 'honoured' to have Jacinda Ardern model garment

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

NZ meat bound for Chinese vending machines under new deal

NZDF joins largest Pacific military exercise in decades