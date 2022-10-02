Flying Finn wins Rally NZ to become youngest ever WRC champion

In winning the Rally of New Zealand a day after his 22nd birthday, Finland’s Kalle Rovanperä has become the youngest ever World Rally Championship winner.

Kalle Rovanperä, pictured before his Toyota was muddied and battered from being thrashed around the gravel roads of the upper North Island. (Source: Photosport)

Rovanperä had one hand on the championship heading into today’s two stages at Jack's Ridge south east of Auckland, and he didn’t disappoint, winning the final short circuit stage over Estonian Ott Tänak, with Frenchman Sebastian Ogier third.

It was Rovanperä's fifth title win this year and it allowed him to wrap up the championship with the rounds in Spain and Japan still to go.

The overall general classification for the New Zealand leg had Rovanperä in first, Ogier second and Tänak third.

Scotland’s Colin McRae was the previous youngest winner of a championship at the age of 27.

Marcus Grönholm, who won the Rally of NZ in 2007, was the previous Finnish World Rally champion.

Hayden Paddon was the first New Zealander home in sixth overall and first in the WRC2 class.

Fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen, due to race in the Bathurst 1000 race next weekend, was ninth overall and third in the WRC2 class.

“It’s been a very long two and a half days since stage three just trying to manage it and not do anything silly,” Paddon said after finishing today. “As much as we would have liked to push it on these roads … It was an awesome weekend, a huge thanks to our team.

“I’m pleased the pressure is off … we would have not have looked so good if we had done something silly – very happy to get this done.”

Hayden Paddon during a Rally of New Zealand stage on Friday in Te Akau, Waikato. (Source: Photosport)

Van Gisbergen, usually seen driving a super car, was asked whether the rally, which experienced very wet conditions over gravel roads from Waikato to Northland, was tough.

He replied: “It’s not tough, it’s fun. I’m driving a rally car in the World Rally Championship. It’s pretty cool. [Co-driver] Glen [Weston] and I had a great time – thanks so much to the team and all our supporters. I was living my dream and to get a podium as well, I’m stoked.”

It was the first time in 10 years that the Rally of New Zealand had been held. Up to 13,000 spectators watched the final stages today at Jack's Ridge, a purpose-built circuit.