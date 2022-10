Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) consider a significant building fire in Rotorua this morning to be suspicious.

The fire in Rotorua this morning. (Source: Craig Cresswell)

FENZ responded just before 6am and a fire investigator is now at the scene.

Three fire trucks attended, no injuries were reported and the fire is now out.

The fire in Rotorua this morning. (Source: Craig Cresswell)

ADVERTISEMENT

State Highway 30A was closed nearby while emergency services responded.