Sail GP 'on track' to deliver 'something special' in Christchurch

In just five month's time Christchurch is set to host its first major sailing regatta - the New Zealand Sail GP event.

An estimated 20,000 people are expected to attend with the bulk of tickets already gone.

Sailing Olympic gold medallists, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are both pumped to finally bring Sail GP to New Zealand.

"We haven't done that much racing in this part of New Zealand, since we were both a bit younger than we are now but [we have] lots of fun memories off Naval Point there. To be racing in front of home fans is super exciting," Burling said.

Tuke says he's also looking forward to sailing in Lyttelton.

"It can be quite choppy which will make it hard to control the F50's on the foils so for fans it'll make it pretty exciting," Tuke said.

To host a major event of this kind requires significant investment with Christchurch ratepayers contributing $1.5 million alone.

"The key thing for people to know is for every $1 we put in is a $1.20 return in our cost benefit analysis," Tracey Wilson of Christchurch NZ says.

"There's actually a community event on Monday night to talk about all the things like traffic management and how it works."

The Lyttelton site is under construction with major logistics issues around how to get 20,000 people in and out of just one road.

Head of the New Zealand event for Sail GP, Karl Budge says he's confident the work will be completed on time.

"Ours is a pretty temporary setup, a bit of a travelling roadshow. [There is] certainly lots to be done but I feel like we're on track to deliver something special," Budge said.