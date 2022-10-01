Eels' Isaiah Papali'i inspired by family ahead of NRL Grand Final

Tomorrow night's NRL Grand Final between the Eels and Panthers is full of Kiwis, seven of them including the Parramatta star Isaiah Papali'i.

In two seasons he's gone from the Warriors to develop into one of the best forwards in the competition, and he never forgets his mum and dad back home.

Two years after leaving the Warriors to head off by himself to Sydney - Papali'i who was born and bred in Auckland - will play in the NRL Grand Final.

His mum Lorina, a former Warriors women's player and Kiwi Fern says it was tough to say goodbye to her son, but sees the move as worthwhile.

"I was balling my eyes out, it broke my heart ... that was his first time out of home, let alone going overseas," Lorina said.

She and husband Jerry surprised their son, flying into Sydney in May to present his 100th game jersey.

Then just seven days ago, Papali'i stunned his parents, calling them to say that he had booked them flights to Sydney for the final.

He also bought tickets for a couple for close family friends and one as well as his girlfriend - new Silver Fern Elle Temu - who stayed behind in Auckland to realise her own sporting dream.

Papali'i will be running out onto Accord Stadium with a simple but special message from his mum to "give it your best, no regrets."

It's set to be an unforgettable 24 hours ahead for the Papali'i family.