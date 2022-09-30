WRC driver goes through fence after losing control at Rally NZ

After a 10-year absence from the World Rally Championship, rally drivers are being reminded of how challenging Rally New Zealand can be early in the four-day event, with one driver going off the track in just the fifth stage of the 17-stage event.

Ireland's Craig Breen had opened the event in strong fashion and was sitting second after the opening four stages of the event, just 2.6s behind leader Ott Tanak of Estonia.

However, less than five kilometres from finishing stage five at Te Akau South, Breen lost control on a sharp right turn and saw himself go over the edge and through a fence before stopping at some trees.

Luckily, Breen appeared to be okay and was able to exit the vehicle shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breen eventually made his way out of the hole he was in and finished the stage but was now dead last in the competition 11 minutes and 34 seconds back from new leader Sebastian Ogier.

The Irishman's crash came after Belgium's Thierry Neuville almost suffered a similar fate earlier in the day, going within inches of going over the edge on stage three after spinning out in the still-wet conditions that challenged drivers yesterday.

Kiwi Hayden Paddon has continued to shine in the WRC2 standings after taking an early lead yesterday in the opening super special stage, building a 42.7s lead over Kajetan Kajetanowicz.