Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28

Source: Associated Press

A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28.

Ukrainian police officers collect fragments from a crater to determine the type of ammunition after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Ukrainian police officers collect fragments from a crater to determine the type of ammunition after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement today.

He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory. He posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticised, gunpoint referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He said rescuers were at the site of the attack.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

2

New Zealander in Bali could face the death penalty - report

3

OIA shows Amazon and Prime Minister were in direct talks

4

Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

5

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

Latest Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

St John launch 'Shocktober' heart attack intervention trainings

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

Related Stories

US captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

Prince William speaks out about social media after teen's suicide

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land, Kyiv seeks NATO entry