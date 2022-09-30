Review: Millie Lies Low is an instant Kiwi classic

Richard Martin
By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

What happens if you miss the opportunity of a lifetime?

For Millie in the new film Millie Lies Low, the answer is to just pretend you didn't miss the opportunity.

On the plane to a prestigious scholarship in New York, Millie has a panic attack and is forced to exit the plane before it departs. Without the funds for another ticket, she decides to lie low in Wellington (hence the title) and fake a life in New York through carefully crafted posts on social media.

Any film like this where the plot is predicated on a snowballing web of lies has the sword of Damocles hanging over it that at some point she's going to be found out.

And boy does the film dangle that sword expertly. The whole thing is incredibly stressful with Millie narrowly avoiding being found out time and time again without the film ever feeling like it's repeating plot beats.

The film hinges on the performance of the lead, Ana Scotney who somehow manages to make this utterly insane plan seem like the best course of action.

It's a star-making turn for Ana, who has shone in smaller roles in the likes of Shortland Street and The Breaker Upperers. Her first major lead role is one of the best I've seen headlining a Kiwi film recently.

Millie Lies Low is a must-see but I'd recommend bringing some tissues, the film's not a tear-jerker but you'll need to dry your stress-induced sweaty palms.

EntertainmentMovies

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor

Film starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh opens with $33.4M

Oscar-winning Cuckoo's Nest actor Louise Fletcher dies

Review: DC League of Super-Pets is so fetch