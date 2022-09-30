Off-duty police officer charged over death of Auckland cyclist

Source: 1News

An off-duty police officer has been charged after a cyclist died in an Auckland crash earlier this month.

The crash involved the driver of a large car, the cyclist 69-year-old David Lane and several parked cars.

It happened on Stancombe Road, Flat Bush on Saturday, September 17 just before 8.15am.

The cyclist died at the scene.

An off-duty police officer was allegedly driving the vehicle involved and was stood down pending an investigation into the fatal crash.

Today, police issued a statement saying, "an off-duty Police officer involved in the incident has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death."

"They are summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday, October 21."

Police will not be commenting further as the case is before the courts.

