New children's hospital, Te Wao Nui, opens in Wellington

Source: 1News

New children's hospital Te Wao Nui has officially opened in Wellington this morning.

Health Minister Andrew Little at the opening of Te Wao Nui - new children's hospital in Wellington.

Health Minister Andrew Little at the opening of Te Wao Nui - new children's hospital in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The hospital has 50 inpatient beds and a further 101 outpatient beds, and will offer all of the region's child health care under one roof, Health Minister Andrew Little said.

The facility will care for babies and children 16 years and younger from the wider Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough, Whanganui, Hawke's Bay and Manawatu areas.

Te Wao Nui is also set to be one of five hospitals in Aotearoa that is able to provide specialist paediatric surgery, Little said.

Benefactors Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood contributed $53 million to the new facility. The Government contributed another $53 million and a further $10 million was raised by the Wellington Hospitals Foundation.

Opening ceremony for Te Wao Nui - Wellington children's hospital.

Opening ceremony for Te Wao Nui - Wellington children's hospital. (Source: 1News)

Te Wao Nui was blessed earlier in the morning. Its name is derived from Te Wao Nui a Tāne - "The Great Forest of Tāne" to reflect the life-giving properties of nature and this facility too.

The new hospital is part of the $7 billion in health infrastructure spending pledged by the Government.

Inside Te Wao Nui - Wellington children's hospital.

Inside Te Wao Nui - Wellington children's hospital. (Source: 1News)

Te Wao Nui will open to its first patients on October 17.

New ZealandHealthWellington

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

NZ puberty blocker medication use rises, expert opinion mixed

Christmas parcels packed for Kiwi troops serving overseas

Radiologist warns unreliable IT systems affecting ability to diagnose

Pharmac announce consultation on potentially life-saving drug