Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

Former All Black Stephen Donald believes "for so many reasons" the All Blacks XV should take Hurricanes veterans Julian Savea and TJ Perenara on their two-match Northern Tour later this year.

Julian Savea gets around a Rebels defender to score for the Hurricanes. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks XV, launched as the NZR's new approach to a senior national representative team that follows similar squads of the past such as New Zealand A and the Emerging Players sides, had Blues coach Leon MacDonald confirmed as coach yesterday ahead of November's tour.

Despite his appointment, MacDonald will receive his players from All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who alongside his selectors will name the All Blacks XV squad.

Speaking on SENZ, Donald said he hopes Foster includes former New Zealand internationals Savea and Perenara in the mix, despite the All Blacks XV being considered a development team.

Stephen Donald speaks with Jeff Wilson. (Source: Photosport)

"Send [Savea]… send him for so many reasons,” Donald told SENZ’s The Run Home.

"Send him because winger-wise, he couldn’t be that far out of the reckoning."

The All Blacks' outside back stocks are well-covered in the wings department currently, with Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku all part of the setup.

Donald said even if Savea isn't in that current top echelon, he still has invaluable assets to offer the All Blacks XV - and the same goes for halfback Perenara.

TJ Perenara. (Source: Photosport)

"If you’ve got a team like that that you’re sending away, imagine having one of our greatest ever a part of it?

"Send TJ (Perenara) too … you’d have to send him."

Perenara fell out of selection favour this year after a stint in Japan last season with young halves Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava now working alongside staple Aaron Smith in the All Blacks.