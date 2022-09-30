Jordie Barrett gets head stitches removed in DIY home surgery

Source: 1News

Jordie Barrett had some DIY home surgery to remove stitches in his head following a bloody Bledisloe encounter on Saturday night.

Jordie posted footage of the delicate operation to his Instagram account last night.

Brother Beauden's wife Hannah was chosen to carry it out with her steady hands.

"Doctor @hannahlaity pulling out stitches," Jordie captioned the vid.

It comes as Jordie suffered a nasty head gash during the All Blacks 40 -14 demolition of Australia on the weekend.

Jordie Barrett during the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Despite the dramatic injury, he put on a masterful performance playing in the number 12 jersey.

