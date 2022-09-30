ITF tennis events returning to Wellington, Tauranga this summer

New Zealand's tennis action is about to get another boost this summer with two ITF tennis events back on the calendar in Wellington and Tauranga.

Tennis New Zealand announced today the ITF tournaments will return in December, bringing with them an international contingent of up-and-coming players while also providing New Zealand's emerging professionals with a chance to earn ranking points.

It comes after the ASB Classic confirmed earlier this year it will also be making a return this summer with stars such as Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez and Casper Ruud confirmed to play.

It is anticipated around 15 Kiwis are likely to feature in the main draw of the Wellington and Tauranga events this year through their rankings, or via wildcards, which Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson sees as another huge boost for the game here.

"The last ITF World Tennis Tour professional events in New Zealand were held just prior to lockdown in 2020. They provided a huge boost to our Kiwi players and attracted some top international talent to our shores," Paterson said.

"It's great to have such a strong international tennis season back in New Zealand across the summer, which includes the ITF World Tennis Tour, ASB Classic and a home Davis Cup tie in February.

"I know our players are motivated to perform in front of home crowds at this level after such a long period playing overseas."

The ITF World Tennis Tour is part of the professional tennis circuit which aims to attract the stars of the future while putting on events in more than 50 countries last year alone.

New Zealand's last appearance on the Tour in 2020 attracted several athletes now embedded in the top tier ATP and WTA tours, including the current world number 30, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, who competed at the World Tennis Tour event in Te Anau.

Wellington's event will start December 12th while Tauranga's will run from from December 18th.

ITF World Tennis Tour

ITF Wellington, December 12-18, Renouf Tennis Centre

IFT EVES Open, December 18-24, Tauranga