Heavy rain warnings in place for parts of North Island

It will likely be a very soggy start to the school holidays for some on the North Island's east coast, with MetService upgrading heavy rain watches to warnings.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Coromandel and much of the Bay of Plenty are now under an orange heavy rain warning for the weekend.

Over a 24 hour period from 1pm today, Bay of Plenty east of Te Puke and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay can expect 110 mm to 170 mm of rain with the largest accumulations about the ranges east of Whakatane.

"Note that further bursts of heavy rain may affect this area late Saturday and overnight Saturday," MetService says.

A wet weekend in store for most of the North Island due to a low pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea. Meanwhile, high pressure should bring dry weather to most of the South Island.



Check the forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/OA6hGbdNww — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2022

Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westward is also under an orange warning, with 100 mm to 130 mm of rain possible in the 27 hours from 3am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

A heavy rain watch for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards and Hawke's Bay north of Napier is in place from 1pm today until 7am tomorrow.

Northland, Great Barrier Island and Auckland are also under heavy rain warnings from 1pm today until 8pm tomorrow night.

"Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria," MetService says.

The wet weather is being brought in from a low pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea.