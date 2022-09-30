Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott, who was once married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband.

MacKenzie Scott. (Source: Supplied)

The New York Times reported that Scott filed for divorce from teacher Dan Jewett in Washington state on Monday, according to court records.

Scott and Jewett married in March, 2021. Jewett taught at a Seattle school which Scott and Bezos' children attended.

Bezos and Scott were divorced in 2019, with the latter receiving around $38 billion US in the split.

She has since given away vast quantities of her fortune to charities, including affordable housing.