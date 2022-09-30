90 detained after attempt to enter Iran Embassy in Norway

Source: Associated Press

Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, Norway, police said today, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers.

Authorities said 90 people had been detained.

A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran's morality police.

Several were shouting, others had Kurdish flags around their shoulders.

Some called for freedom for Kurdistan, women's freedom and shouted the name of Amini.

Read More

Police in the Norwegian capital said "many people were behaving violently."

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on September 16.

The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn't mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

The Oslo clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

WorldMiddle EastUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage

Putin says mistakes made in Russia's mobilisation for Ukraine war

Coin portrait of King Charles III unveiled

Denmark's Queen Margrethe removes grandchildren's royal titles