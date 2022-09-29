Woman, minor arrested in LA shooting of rapper PnB Rock

Source: Associated Press

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday (US time) for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, Rakim Allen.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down on September 13 at a Los Angeles restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

A minor under the age of 18 and a woman were taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The minor could face a murder charge and 38-year-old Shauntel Trone was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, a police statement said.

A third suspect, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, remained at large, said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous," LAPD police said in the statement.

Detectives believe a social media post may have tipped Rock's killer to his location, police said in a statement. Rock’s girlfriend had posted their location and tagged the rapper in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car waiting in the parking lot, police said. Rock was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released on September 2.

