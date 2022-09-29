Raw videos capture Hurricane Ian's fury as it slams Florida

Source: 1News

Videos captured by Florida residents have been posted online showing the destructive power of Hurricane Ian as it slams into the southwest coast of the state.

One video shows a shark swimming just over the back fence of a property as the storm surge rises.

Another shows a door being destroyed by an avalanche of water as the person filming runs for cover.

Homes are also captured having their roofs blown off, with one property floating down a flooded street.

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 241 km/h winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf.

More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity.

The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee.

