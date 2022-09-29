Protests 'beginning of the end' for Putin - Ukrainian MP

A Ukrainian MP has said that protests in Russia against the partial mobilisation of 300,000 citizens to fight in Ukraine will spell the end for Putin's regime.

Russia has seen large protests and thousands fleeing across the border as Putin prepares to reinforce his struggling troops with some fresh blood.

When Putin announced the partial mobilisation of 300,000 conscripts, drafted from reservists and fighting-age men, it caused chaos. An estimated 200,000 men have fled Russia and a gunman opened fire in an enlistment office.

Police have arrested thousands of protesters for choosing to speak out against mobilisation, and the price of flights to neighbouring countries has skyrocketed.

Kira Rudik, leader of Ukraine's Golos party, said that the chaos caused by fear over mobilisation is the "beginning of the end" for Putin.

She told Breakfast that the war has now become very real for Russian citizens and they can no longer claim to be oblivious to the conflict.

"When Putin announced partial mobilisation he was saying that now your sons, husbands and brothers will die," Rudik said.

"Suddenly it's not just Ukrainians dying because Putin said so, now Russian people will be dying because Putin said so.

"I do believe that the protests that started in different regions of Russia are the beginning of the destabilisation of the situation inside the country."

She compared the situation in Russia to the uprisings in the Soviet Union in 1991 which led to the end of the communist superpower.

Rudik believes that the collapse of Russia's current regime is the only way to ensure Ukraine's safety when the war ends.

"We will always have this huge neighbour next door who always wants to conquer us.

"Our goal is to destroy Russia as a substance otherwise our children will have to go through the same terrors we face now, we will have to become a military state that is always threatened by Russia."

She is also calling for support from the West, asking the US and NATO to provide Ukraine with fighter jets that are capable of intersecting nuclear missiles.

"We all know Putin will probably use nuclear weapons, so what are we doing?" Rudik said.

Putin has made threats of nuclear strikes since the announcement of referendums in four Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Russia has held referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk, reporting that the regions voted in overwhelming favour of joining Russia.

Leaders around the world have dismissed the referendum calling it a sham, with the UN deciding not to recognise the results. The population of the regions have been significantly reduced due to people in the war and there were reports of armed security accompanying the referendum workers.

The referendums have been regarded as an attempt by Putin to achieve partial victory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly vowed to liberate the occupied areas.