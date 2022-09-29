Former Black Cap Chris Martin to make Black Clash debut

Former Black Caps fast bowler Chris Martin, one of New Zealand cricket’s leading wicket takers, will represent the cricket team in the next T20 Black Clash event in Christchurch on January 20.

Chris Martin appeals for a wicket in a Test against South Africa at Eden Park in 2004. (Source: Photosport)

It will be Martin’s debut in the event, which will again be televised live on TVNZ, and it comes after the cricket team, coached by Sir Graham Henry, were beaten by the Scott Robertson-coached rugby team at Tauranga’s Bay Oval this year.

Former All Blacks skipper Kieran Read and current All Black Will Jordan were Team Rugby’s heroes when leading their team’s chase of 204 for victory. Read scored 84 runs from 55 balls, while Jordan hit 63.

Martin’s 233 Test wickets are the seventh-most by any Kiwi cricketer. With number two of the all-time list Daniel Vettori (361 wickets) also in the line-up, Team Cricket boast two of the finest bowlers of any generation.

“I’ve got to say Chris Martin is not a name I’m overly thrilled to see in their side,” said Read. “He’s absolutely deadly with the ball in hand. It’s a bit of a nightmare for us batters. So let’s just hope we get to see him bat too.”

Kieran Read takes a swing during his innings of 84 in Team Rugby's victory over Team Cricket at Bay Oval this year. (Source: Photosport)

Martin’s batting achieved cult status during his 13-year international career, as he notched 36 Test ducks – second all-time in the history of the game (Courtney Walsh holds the record with 43).

He is one of only two test players to have taken more wickets than runs scored, and still holds the records for most pairs (a duck in both innings of a test) in Test cricket.

“Given we’re taking on a bunch of rugby players I suspect Tommy [Martin] will see this as a chance to set the record straight and insist on a promotion up the batting order,” said Team Cricket all rounder Grant Elliott.

“He’s actually a lot better with the bat than many people think.”

Tickets for the event at Hagley Oval go on sale today at Blackclash.co.nz.