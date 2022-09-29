Dramatic video shows hurricane hunter plane jolted by Ian

Source: 1News

Hurricane hunters were tossed about in their seats and equipment went flying as they flew into the eye of one of the most powerful storms to hit the US.

Video captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) engineer Nick Underwood shows turbulence battering the aircraft as it flew into Hurricane Ian's eye on Wednesday.

He exclaimed "Oh s***!" as one massive jolt almost sent himself and the rest of the crew flying. Equipment could be heard clattering to the ground. Later jolts sent mattresses falling to the floor.

Hurricane Ian struck Cuba on Wednesday, killing two and bringing down the country's electricity grid. It made landfall in Florida today with winds about 241km/h.

Flash floods are possible across all of the state, with Governor Ron DeSantis warning residents to be prepared for a "nasty" few days ahead.

