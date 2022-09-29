Dramatic video shows hurricane hunter plane jolted by Ian

Hurricane hunters were tossed about in their seats and equipment went flying as they flew into the eye of one of the most powerful storms to hit the US.

Video captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) engineer Nick Underwood shows turbulence battering the aircraft as it flew into Hurricane Ian's eye on Wednesday.

He exclaimed "Oh s***!" as one massive jolt almost sent himself and the rest of the crew flying. Equipment could be heard clattering to the ground. Later jolts sent mattresses falling to the floor.

Hurricane Ian struck Cuba on Wednesday, killing two and bringing down the country's electricity grid. It made landfall in Florida today with winds about 241km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to stress we don’t this for fun. It’s a public service. We go up there to gather data on the storm that can keep folks on the ground safe.



Those forecast models? A lot of the data comes from what we do. I’m a very small part of a large team. Incredible teammates. https://t.co/4rdj5NBOiM — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

Read More Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 241km/h winds

Flash floods are possible across all of the state, with Governor Ron DeSantis warning residents to be prepared for a "nasty" few days ahead.