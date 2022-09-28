WA babysitter jailed for 18 years for sexual abuse of young girls

Source: 1News

A babysitter in Western Australia has been jailed for 18 years for the sexual abuse of 16 girls - with the youngest victim aged just eight months.

The crimes of 24-year-old Jareth Harries-Markham were so horrifying, experienced prosecutor Brett Tooker was close to tears as he detailed the offending, the ABC reported.

Harries-Markham faced more than 140 charges related to 16 victims aged between eight months and nine years.

Some of the victims were siblings while others were on play dates.

He stored and catalogued videos and images of his crimes on electronic devices.

He told a psychiatrist he had no memory of what he'd done and "can't come to terms" with his offending.

Justice Stephen Hall said victim impact statements from the parents made for "harrowing and heart-rending reading".

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: Breakfast)

"The trust they placed in you was grossly violated," Justice Hall said.

Harries-Markham's crimes came to light when two sisters told their parents.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

