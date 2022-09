One person has died following a two-car crash near Taupō this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said emergency services were called to Broadlands Rd, Tauhara Forest at 4.20pm.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Police advised motorists should take State Highway 5 as an alternate route.