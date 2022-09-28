Kiwi path to NFL becomes clearer with first NZ scout signed

New Zealand is set to have its biggest representation at the NFL international combine next week with four Kiwi hopefuls off to London today to participate.

That number is only set to increase thanks to one west Auckland American football coach who recently just signed as Aotearoa’s first scout to the NFL – Jason Vaka.

“The presence of the NFL is here in New Zealand,” Vaka told 1News.

“It's a dream to be a part of this organisation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaka’s job description is very clear.

“I've been asked to go look for monsters,” he said.

“I'm going to go out there and recruit those monsters out there.”

One of those “monsters” is Etuale Lui who is one of the four on his way to London for next week’s combine – the same camp Jordan Mailata and Valentine Holmes attended.

“To be a big fella and have some skill played in my advantage,” Lui said.

“It's going to be one hell of a ride. I'm just looking forward to it.”

Lui was making a name for himself during stints with the West Tigers and Parramatta Eels but he put his NRL dream on hold when Vaka and the NFL came knocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My eyes are solely focused on going out to make it and be in the NFL,” he said.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for myself.”

Vaka said Lui is a prime example of what the NFL is looking overseas for.

“With the League, they can teach you the game, they can teach you speed, they can teach you strength, but they can't teach size,” he said.

“Our boys are naturally gifted with size.”

Whether that gift will land them a larger-than-life sporting career remains to be seen.