Man pursued by driver, assaulted in Masterton

Police are appealing for information after a driver allegedly pursued another man in his vehicle before assaulting him in Masterton on Monday.

Two men were walking on foot when they were confronted by a driver near the intersection of High and Manchester Streets shortly before 10pm, Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement.

The driver, who was in a black ute, pursued one of the men into Leeds Place, after which he reportedly exited his vehicle and assaulted him.

The victim is now recovering in Masterton Hospital after undergoing surgery for a badly broken leg.

Police are now seeking sightings of two vehicles believed to be connected to the incident, Leitch said.

The first vehicle is the black ute, described as an older Ford or Nissan utility with items on the tray under a tarpaulin.

The second vehicle is a red older model utility with a flat deck.

Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and the unlawful interference of a vehicle on High Street shortly before.

Anyone in the Solway area who may have seen the two vehicles in the area around the time of the incident, or who had their vehicle interfered with in the area on the night, has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220927/1369.