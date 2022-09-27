World
1News

King Charles III's official monogram revealed

September 27, 2022
Royal family releases new image of King Charles III.

Royal family releases new image of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles III's official monogram has been revealed as the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II comes to an end.

The cypher will soon appear on government buildings and postboxes among other things.

The design has King Charles' initial C curling around the letter R, which stands for the Latin meaning for king, Rex, with III in the middle.

King Charles III's new monogram.

King Charles III's new monogram. (Source: Buckingham Palace)

The royal crown sits above the letters and numbers.

It comes as hundreds of people gathered in Wellington yesterday to observe Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day and the state memorial service at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

Attendees at the state memorial service included Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former governors-general and prime ministers, MPs, mayors, iwi representatives and Order of New Zealand recipients.

A national minute of silence was held at 2pm to pause and acknowledge the passing of the Queen and her 70 years of service.

