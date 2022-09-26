Twigg takes silver behind dominant Dutchwoman Florijn

Olympic champion Emma Twigg has had to settle for a world championships silver in the women's single scull overnight.

Emma Twigg finishes second in the women's single scull final as Karolien Florijn celebrates. (Source: Photosport)

Twigg finished second to Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands at the regatta in Racice, Czech Republic - the Olympic champion's first major event of the year after illness kept her out of two previous World Cup events in Europe.

The 35-year-old Kiwi finished 2.39s behind the 24-year-old Dutchwoman while Australia's Tara Rigney took bronze.

The result sees Florijn finish her first year in the senior single scull class unbeaten, having also triumphed at the two World Cup regattas prior to last night's race as well as a golden showing at the recent European Championships.

Twigg's silver gave New Zealand three medals at this year's World Championships with the women's pair of Grace Predergast and Kerri Williams defending their world title after gold in Tokyo last year as well; Jackie Kiddle added a bronze in the women's lightweight single scull.

New Zealand almost had a fourth medal in the men's single scull final overnight but Jordan Parry was just denied a bronze.

Parry, coming off a forgettable Olympic campaign last year, finished just 0.81s behind Great Britain's Graeme Thomas in fourth place.

Germany's Ollie Zeidler won the men's final while Tokyo gold medallist Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece was sixth.